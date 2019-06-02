‘Panel advocates must appear when accused are produced in court’

District Judge and Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority, K Rajasekar has insisted that panel advocates attached to District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) appear when accused are produced before courts for remand and ensure they are aware of their legal rights.

Addressing an interaction sessions with judicial officers, panel advocates and para legal volunteers (PLV) here recently, Mr. Rajasekar said panel advocates should appear when the accused were produced before courts for judicial remand even if they had engaged lawyers of their own.

They should interact with the accused and help them convey to the judge, if they had anything to say, faced police harassment or illegal custody. They should also brief the accused of their rights while in judicial custody and availability of free legal assistance.

He asked DLSA and PLVs to spread awareness of victim compensation schemes such as Tamil Nadu victim compensation scheme-2013 and compensation scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault and other crimes-2018.

DLSA must launch an awareness campaign on the Permanent Lok Adalat being established at DLSA to decide on public utility litigations relating to water supply, electricity and BSNL services, he added.

The permanent lok adalat would soon be set up, V. Ramalingam, Sub Judge and Secretary, DLSA said. It would be chaired by S. Shanmuga Sundaram, District Judge and Chairman of DLSA, he said.

Judicial officers T. Suntharamoorthy, M. Pritha, P. Balamurugan and R. Radhakrishanan were among others present in the session.