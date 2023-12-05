HamberMenu
Pandian Express departure at Chennai Egmore restored

December 05, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced restoration of certain train services for Tuesday following improvement in the flood situation in Chennai and neighbouring districts.

A statement said Chennai Egmore - Madurai Pandian Express (Train No. 12637) would run from Chennai Egmore, as against the earlier announcement of its operation from Villupuram. Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur Express (Train No. 16127) would be operated from Villupuram, instead of Chennai Egmore.

The following trains were cancelled on Tuesday: Karaikkudi- Chennai Central Pallavan Express (Train No.12606); Chennai Egmore - Madurai Junction Vaigai Express (12635); Chennai Egmore - Karaikkudi Pallavan Express (12605); Madurai - Chennai Egmore Vaigai Express (12636); Tambaram - Sengottai Express (20683); Tambaram-Nagercoil Express (20691); Chennai Egmore - Kollam Express (16101); Chennai Egmore - Rameswaram Express (16751) and Bodinayakknaur - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express (20602).

Two train services were run on diverted route on Tuesday: Hazart Nizamuddin - Kanyakumari Tirukkural Express (12642), journey commenced on Monday, had been diverted via Krishna Canal Junction, Guntur, Nandyal Yeraguntala, Renigunta, Katpadi and Villupuram; and Bikaner - Madurai Anuvrat Express (22632), journey commenced on Sunday, had been diverted via Krishna Canal Junction, Guntur, Nandyal Yeraguntala, Renigunta , Arakkonam and Chengalpattu, the statement said.

