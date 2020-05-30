Pandemic leaves pottery industry broken

Tirunelveli

30 May 2020 19:41 IST

While the State government has eliminated procedural delays in granting permission to take silt from dry water bodies, the pottery industry is all but broken by the lockdown due to lack of fresh orders from domestic and foreign buyers.

The industry’s prime hardship — getting permission from the Department of Mines to take silt from dry water bodies — was effectively addressed when the government allowed potters to take clay from water bodies where kudimaramathu work was in progress for deepening them.

When the scheme, introduced by K. Kamaraj when he was Chief Minister, was reimplemented, a major problem faced by potters got resolved.

With potters now producing earthenware that are microwave friendly, mud pots to replace plastic cups for curd, bowls to serve different kinds of dishes, bottles and jugs, they are getting orders from foreign buyers, especially from star hotels in the Middle East.

As the industry, with adequate stocks of clay in their backyard, was gearing up for summer — the production season — the pandemic threw a spanner in the works. While there are no takers for the products in stock, fresh orders from domestic and foreign buyers too have dried up.

The pandemic has affected at least 13,000 people in earthenware industry in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

“It is the toughest situation I have ever faced in my life... There are no buyers for our products and we are not getting any fresh orders. We have to employ our workers, who will starve otherwise. So, we continue to production with the hope that the relaxation will ensure fresh orders,” says S. Murugan, a leading potter from Kurichi near Melapalayam in Tirunelveli.

Two container loads of earthenware such as bowls for non-vegetarian dishes, microwave oven-friendly mud pots for hot biryani and mud pots for frankincense sent by Mr. Murugan to the Middle East got shipped only recently.

Relaxation of lockdown restrictions brought more than 60% of the industry immediately on its track and workers have started their activities on a optimistic note. “We are working on an optimistic note though there is no fresh order,” Mr. Murugan said.

Another problem that the workers face is non-disbursal of relief. “Even though all of us have registered our names with the welfare board, more than 85% of us have not received relief of ₹2,000,” he added.