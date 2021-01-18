Pandemic has taught us to be humble, says CJ

‘Jurisdiction and authority are obligations and not privileges’

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything and taught us to be humble. Work culture has changed and enabled us to conduct meetings and hearings on the virtual platform, said Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Monday during the reception given to him at the High Court Bench.

Thanking the High Court Judges and the advocates for the warm welcome, he said, “As the Chief Justice of Madras High Court we will be one team. We will have one voice. I will be sharing thoughts on how to go about after the pandemic effect is eased, with the vaccination coming in and the number of cases (COVID-19) going down.”

He said that he will consult High Court judges and others before the court is opened up a bit. There was a good advantage in delivering judgements in open courts. If they were delivered to the face of the advocates who have argued the case, they could stand up and correct the court on facts and key points will not be missed.

The Chief Justice said that the public office is a position of trust. It is a place where you give, not take. Jurisdiction and authority are obligations and not privileges. Unfortunately some of the recent occupants in the public offices have probably not shown the character expected of them and this must be changed, he said.

The Chief Justice said that as a servant of the public he was proud to be a part of the State. Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian, Assistant Solicitor General L. Victoria Gowri and other officer-bearers of the Bar Associations welcomed him.

He inaugurated a building for mediation and conciliation, lok adalat and arbitration on the court premises. Sitting in the High Court Bench for the first time, the Chief Justice heard public interest litigation petitions and other matters along with Justice M.M. Sundresh.