Pandemic has hit special children the most

Not being able to meet their friends and teachers affects the special children.

Madurai

07 September 2021 20:02 IST

With no mobility, they’ve become obese and irritable at home

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a worrisome period for parents and teachers of children with intellectual disabilities.

They fear that the children’s physical and mental health are affected due to lesser mobility, as they have not been going to school for over a year. At the same time, parents also have reservations over sending them to school over fear of them contracting the virus, though there is no official word about reopening of special schools yet.

Advertising

Advertising

Parent of a special child, K. Vijayalakshmi, says that keeping the child at home without taking her outdoors puts the child under stress. “My daughter is tensed and irritable. It is a challenge to control her behaviour, though we try taking her for a walk or make her exercise every day,” she says.

Another issue is that the special children gain weight due to absence of lesser movement and physical activities. “They become anxious while staying indoors all the time. Not being able to meet their friends and teachers is affecting their mental health. As a result, my son has started having more food and has gained weight,” says another parent, Usha Thirumalai. Though there are a few online classes, he is missing out on physiotherapy and sports sessions at school, she says.

A Jeyapal, founder and coordinator of Bethshan Special School, says, “We give the children basic life skills and vocational training. They are taught using specific objects and equipment to improve their sensory skills. This is not possible through online classes. We conduct them anyway for shorter span, like 45 minutes, to keep them engaged. We hear from parents that some children are glued to television and some do not even take bath on a daily basis. Even if special schools are asked to function after a month or so, it will be a challenge to bring them back on track and to ensure that they sticked to COVID-19 guidelines,” he says.

Regression is fast

Andavar P. Jaidev, founder of Sparks Vidyalaya Special School, says, “Among special children, regression is faster than improvement. Many become obese and their skill levels come down. There is no way we can give them individual attention through online classes.”

Parents also have the fear that even if they send their children to school again they might not understand the seriousness of the pandemic. G. Rajem, a mother says, “We are not yet ready to send our child to school. It will be difficult to make the child follow the COVID-19 protocols. We can stick to online classes until the infection rate comes down.”