‘Pandemic has caused largest disruption of education system’

MADURAI

11 August 2020 21:52 IST

N. Ram says it has also reduced opportunities for most vulnerable children

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the largest disruption of education systems in history, according to N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group.

Addressing students of Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM), Madurai, at a webinar on Tuesday, Mr. Ram said the crisis had exacerbated pre-existing educational inequalities, while referring to the United Nation’s ‘Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond’.

Advertising

Advertising

“It has also reduced opportunities for millions of the most vulnerable children. This has particularly affected people living in poor families or rural areas, girls, refugees and displaced persons,” he said. He added that schools across 100 countries were yet to announce dates of reopening. Teachers, parents and children were still grappling with the realities of the impact of COVID-19.

He said there would be inter-generational setbacks, especially regarding violence against women from low income backgrounds due to loss of income and education. Those in the professional education segment would have a more cushioned situation.

Mr. Ram said the pandemic had also forced educational institutions to innovate through online education. “Some of the best scientific minds are putting out great content. This is bringing people together and is a huge effort,” he said.

He, however, said it might be difficult for higher educational institutions across India to conduct exams as proposed by the University Grants Commission. Young people, who thought that they were safe from COVID-19 must not believe that a magic line of safety existed around them. He said people must wear masks to protect themselves and others against the virus and strictly follow physical distancing.

There was no need for paranoia or nonchalance, he said, adding one must try to remain calm and show solidarity towards one’s community now. He added that everyone must also try to actively counter misinformation from all sources, including the government.