‘Pandals’ to protect bulls

January 16, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

Colourful pandals were installed at the bull holding point at Avaniapuram jallikattu event to protect the bulls from the sun. This was done as per the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules there should be adequate roofing at the holding area in order to protect the bulls from sun and rain. The bulls were also kept at an adequate distance from each other.

On top of game

Residents of Avaniapuram and Palamedu were perched on rooftops and on tractor trailers in order to catch a glimpse of the bull taming sport. People of all ages could be seen making an effort to get on top to get the best view of the sport as it happened. Even old people could be seen perched precariously on top of the make-shift stage.

Raining gifts

It always rains gifts at the jallikattu events in Madurai, be it Avaniapuram, Palamedu or Alanganallur. The organising team stood on a stage and as each winner approached them, they would literally drop the gifts. The prizes include gold and silver coins, utensils and other household items.

Collection point

At the bull collection point in Palamedu, on the Manjamalai river bed, a separate unorganised jallikattu takes place. Youth gather at the collection point in order to get a hold of bulls that are running amok after having participated in the event. The police who are deployed at the collection point were seen often chasing the youth.

Native cattle breed

Madurai based jallikattu enthusiast Pon. Kumar who actively took part in the pro Jallikattu protests in 2017, gifts native cattle breed with calf to the owners whose bulls are judged the best at the Palamedu event. He said that his main objective was to promote native bulls as jallikattu was a traditional sport.

IRCS volunteers

Volunteers of Indian Red Cross Society were seen working tirelessly during the jallikattu events. They are the first group to attend to an injured participant. They identify the injured and immediately rush to provide first-aid.

Makeshift studio

Alanganallur’s vadivasal or the place where bulls enter the Jallikattu arena became a selfie station for those visiting the spot a day before the event, here on Monday. Families, young men and women, and organisers were crowding the area, attempting to get in on the action as the village prepared for the celebrations on Tuesday.

Crowds, mostly locals, flittered in and out of the arena, sometimes role-playing as tamers attempting to catch bulls. Organisers who wore serious looks held discussions about the strength of the galleries, the loudness of the speakers and the placement of advertisement posters. By noon, two brand-new cars which would be given as prizes to the best bull and the best tamers, found their way into the arena. The excitement there was palpable.