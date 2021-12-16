Pancreas, kidney transplanted at city hospital

A 32-year-old woman with Type 1 diabetes and end-stage renal disease underwent simultaneous pancreas and kidney transplant from organs retrieved from a 25-year-old deceased donor at Velammal Hospital here.

A couple of months back, the woman approached the hospital for pancreas and kidney transplantation. The patient had diabetes for the last 15 years and kidney ailment for the last two years. She was initiated on dialysis due to her kidney failure. She got evaluated and was listed for Cadaver combine (pancreas and kidney) transplant by the doctors.

On November 26, a family from Madurai lost their 25-year-old son in a road accident. He was declared brain dead. The family was counseled for organ donation by senior transplant coordinator G. Mukesh following which the organs, including his heart, liver, pancreas, kidneys, and his eyes were retrieved. Meanwhile, a patient was informed about a potential donor and an emergency transplant surgery was planned by a team of doctors led by transplant surgeon Senthil.

The surgery lasted for over 10 hours on November 27 after which the patient received weeks of medical attention and was discharged. Dr. Mukesh said the hospital performed more than 140 transplants in the last four years, and also received an award ‘Best Transplant Hospital’ from the Central government recently.