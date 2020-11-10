Panchayat president not to quit

10 November 2020 20:38 IST

Woman panchayat president Rajeswari Pandi has agreed to withdraw her decision to quit from the post here on Tuesday following a meeting held at the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer Muthu Kazhuvan, in which Block Development Officers Alagu Meena and Sundara Mahalingam, vice-president of the panchayat Nagarajan, ward members and other staff were present.

It was decided to conduct all meetings as mandated in the Panchayat Raj Act. The meeting decided to cooperate with the president and ensure that the duties were discharged as per the laws. The members agreed not to give any room for allegations which were against the laws.

The panchayat president on Monday expressed concern over non-cooperation from other members and claimed that they even victimised her by pointing out her caste name since she hailed from the Scheduled Caste community.

Advertising

Advertising