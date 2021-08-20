Panchayat vice-president hacked to death near Virudhunagar

Vice-president of Vachchakarapatti panchayat P. Anantharaman (45) was hacked to death by a four-member gang at Poosaripatti near here on Friday morning.

The police have picked up three persons, suspected to have been involved in the murder.

“Former president of the panchayat, Lakshmanan, was killed in a road accident, in which the family members had suspected the role of Anantharaman and have murdered him in revenge,” Superintendent of Police M. Manohar, said.

The police said that Anantharaman of Thadangam had gone to neighbouring village, Poosaripatti, to attend the marriage of his employee, Gurusamy. After attending the ceremony, as he was walking towards his car, unidentified armed men attacked him with sharp weapons and Anantharaman was killed on the spot.

Madurai Deputy Inspector General of Police, N. Kamini, and Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, inspected the spot.

Initially, the police suspected that enmity over local body election could have led to the murder.

However, the police seized an abandoned motorbike from the scene of crime. They identified that the vehicle belonged to Lakshmanan’s son, Dinesh.

Meanwhile, the police picked up Lakshmanan’s brother, Mariappan and two of his nephews, identified as Vijayapandi and Muthurakku.

“The police had then arrested one Abdul Kader in connection with the hit-and-run accident in which Lakshmanan was killed. However, since Abdul Kader had been the acting driver for Anantharaman, Lakshmanan’s family suspected that he (Anantharaman) had his hand in the accident and had nurtured enmity,” Mr. Manohar said.

“The role of Dinesh is yet to be ascertained,” the SP said.

Anantharaman, who was previously president of the same panchayat for two terms, became its vice-president after the post of Panchayat president was reserved.

His body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.