Madurai

Panchayat union staff for proper salary disbursal

Panchayat union workers staging a demonstration at the Madurai Collectorate on Monday.

A large number of panchayat union workers, including drivers of garbage lorries and conservancy staff, staged a protest in the Collectorate here on Monday against improper disbursal of salaries.

Representing the workers, Pon. Krishnan, district general secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said that the workers were not paid their salaries on time for months together.

A petition was submitted to Collector T. G. Vinay. Mr. Krishnan said despite having raised the problems to the administration many times in the past, no action was taken to solve the issue. “Officials and people’s representatives are least bothered about these people. The government does not have any major concern for these poor workers who have been discharging their duties despite not receiving their wages. Their dues should be paid immediately,” he said.

Contract employees particularly faced problems as the contractors paid them lesser wages than what was stipulated by the district administration which never questioned them. “The conservancy workers do not even have proper equipment such as bins, brooms and dustpans, let alone gloves. How are the workers supposed to continue doing their work?” he said. The retired staff were also yet to receive their benefits, he said.

