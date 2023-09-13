HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayat Union Offices wear deserted look as officials go on indefinite strike in Ramanathapuram

September 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Ramanathapuram Union Office wearing a deserted look on Wednesday.

Ramanathapuram Union Office wearing a deserted look on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Panchayat Union Offices in Ramanathapuram district wore a deserted look on Wednesday with members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association (TNROA) commencing an indefinite strike from Wednesday pressing for a 10-point charter of demands.

Among the demands are filling up of 7,000 vacancies in the department and posting of a special block development officer to monitor Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“The officials had orally accepted to provide the new post, but it has not been implemented so far,” said the association Ramanathapuram district treasurer, R. Vijayakumar.

The association has also been demanding to upgrade the wages for Swachch Bharat Mission workers.

The government should give up the practice of suspending officials and employees on the last work day before their retirement.

“Any audit objection pending against the officer or employee should be cleared at least six months prior their retirement,” he said.

He criticised the State Government for having implemented the breakfast scheme in government schools without creating an organisational set up to monitor its implementation, he rued.

Despite several rounds of talks with the Director and Secretary, the promises made by the Government had not been implemented which has forced the association to go on indefinite strike, he complained.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.