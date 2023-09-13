Panchayat Union Offices wear deserted look as officials go on indefinite strike in Ramanathapuram

September 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Panchayat Union Offices in Ramanathapuram district wore a deserted look on Wednesday with members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association (TNROA) commencing an indefinite strike from Wednesday pressing for a 10-point charter of demands.

Among the demands are filling up of 7,000 vacancies in the department and posting of a special block development officer to monitor Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

“The officials had orally accepted to provide the new post, but it has not been implemented so far,” said the association Ramanathapuram district treasurer, R. Vijayakumar.

The association has also been demanding to upgrade the wages for Swachch Bharat Mission workers.

The government should give up the practice of suspending officials and employees on the last work day before their retirement.

“Any audit objection pending against the officer or employee should be cleared at least six months prior their retirement,” he said.

He criticised the State Government for having implemented the breakfast scheme in government schools without creating an organisational set up to monitor its implementation, he rued.

Despite several rounds of talks with the Director and Secretary, the promises made by the Government had not been implemented which has forced the association to go on indefinite strike, he complained.