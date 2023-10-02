ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat secretary suspended for assaulting public in gram sabha meeting in Srivilliputtur

October 02, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A panchayat secretary J. Thangapandian of Pillayarkulam village panchayat was suspended after he had allegedly assaulted a senior citizen during a gram sabha meeting held on Monday.

Following a complaint, the Block Development Officer in Srivilliputtur conducted initial probe. Based on the findings, the panchayat secretary was suspended with immediate effect.

A release stated that the panchayat secretary had violated the Rule 20 (i) of Tamil Nadu Government Servant Conduct Rules 1973. He had been directed not to leave the headquarters until further orders.

