Panchayat secretary in Theni district held for demanding bribe for name change in property tax receipt; DVAC registers case

Updated - September 26, 2024 06:20 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

A panchayat secretary Chandrasekar was allegedly caught red-handed, while he was receiving a bribe from a petitioner in Surulipatti panchayat near Cumbum in Theni district on Thursday.

Following a complaint from Sivanandan (70), a farmer and resident of Chavadi Street, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) police registered a case.

It is said that the panchayat secretary had demanded ₹10,000 from the petitioner for name change in a receipt for an immovable property in the jurisdiction.

Not in favour of giving the amount, the senior citizen had submitted petitions to the District Collector in Theni and also with the Panchayat Union officials in Cumbum.

As there was no response, the farmer finally approached the DVAC police. After hearing the grievance, the police had given cash with chemical coating and suggested the petitioner to hand over the same to the suspect.

When Mr Sivanandan gave the money, a team comprising DSP Sundarrajan, Inspector Jayaprabha and others nabbed the accused with the sum from his possession.

Further investigation was on.

Published - September 26, 2024 06:19 pm IST

