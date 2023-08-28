Panchayat secretary caught taking bribe

August 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Sleuths of The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught red-handed a panchayat secretary while taking bribe in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Following a complaint from one Muniasamy that the panchayat secretary of Avanthadi village panchayat allegedly demanded bribe for assessing the property for tax purposes, the police registered a case.

The petitioner had constructed a small shop and for which the secretary had demanded bribe towards lowering the tax component.

A team of DVAC sleuths gave ₹2,000 to the petitioner and while he was handing over the cash to the accused, identified as Ayyamperumal, the team detained him.

After Phenopthaline test on fingers of both hands of the accused proved positive, the police recovered the tainted money. Further investigation was on.

Public can lodge complaint directly with the DVAC DSP on 94986 52169 or Inspectors at 94986 52166 or 94986 52167 and landline 04567 230036 for corruption/bribe related issues in government departments/ with officials. The information would be kept confidential, a release said.

