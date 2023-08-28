HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayat secretary caught taking bribe

August 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Sleuths of The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught red-handed a panchayat secretary while taking bribe in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Following a complaint from one Muniasamy that the panchayat secretary of Avanthadi village panchayat allegedly demanded bribe for assessing the property for tax purposes, the police registered a case.

The petitioner had constructed a small shop and for which the secretary had demanded bribe towards lowering the tax component.

A team of DVAC sleuths gave ₹2,000 to the petitioner and while he was handing over the cash to the accused, identified as Ayyamperumal, the team detained him.

After Phenopthaline test on fingers of both hands of the accused proved positive, the police recovered the tainted money. Further investigation was on.

Public can lodge complaint directly with the DVAC DSP on 94986 52169 or Inspectors at 94986 52166 or 94986 52167 and landline 04567 230036 for corruption/bribe related issues in government departments/ with officials. The information would be kept confidential, a release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.