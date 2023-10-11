ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat secretaries seek transfer of official from Kodaikanal

October 11, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Secretaries’ Association staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Members of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Secretaries’ Association staged a protest here on Wednesday demanding the immediate transfer of Kodaikanal Block Development Officer Krishnan for his allegedly high-handed activities.

In a petition addressed to the Deputy Director, Rural Development, Association State president A. John Bosco Prakash alleged that the BDO was addressing his subordinates with disrespect. He was also using abusive language.

The official had the habit of taking records from panchayat offices and making demands to the secretary for their return. Besides, he would threaten those who did not fall in line with transfer to distant panchayats, the petition said.

The association members threatened to continue the wait-in protest till the official was transferred out of Kodaikanal.

