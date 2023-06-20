HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayat presidents not empowered to remove encroachments: Madras High Court

June 20, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Panchayat Act, 1994, did not empower panchayat presidents to remove encroachments, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while quashing the notice issued by a panchayat president in Madurai district for removal of encroachment.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the panchayat president could only seek the removal of encroachment and if the encroacher did not voluntarily remove the encroachment, the panchayat president would have to necessarily approach the Revenue Tahsildar for eviction of the encroachment under the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Yogarajan, who challenged the notice issued by the president of Ilangiyendal village panchayat and sought a direction to restrain the authorities from interfering with his peaceful possession and enjoyment of the house. The court quashed the notice issued by the panchayat president with liberty to the authorities to proceed in accordance with law, if they really wanted the removal of the encroachment.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.