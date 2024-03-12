Panchayat president, secretary booked for swindling ₹3.94 lakh collected as building plan approval fees

March 12, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption have booked the president of Mettamalai panchayat, Parthasarathy, and its secretary, Kathiresan, on a charge of having swindled ₹3.94 lakh collected from people towards building plan approval fees.

Based on a secret information, the DVAC Virudhunagar unit had registered a case against them for causing loss to the State exchequer. The duo had collected the building plan approval fees from members of the public in 2021 and 2022 but had not paid it into the panchayat account, a statement said.

Two teams, led by its Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran, conducted searches on their houses in Sattur taluk on Tuesday. The officials have seized 23 documents pertaining to the irregularities reported in the rural local body.

Mr. Ramachandran appealed to the members of public to alert the DVAC Virudhunagar unit if they come across any such irregularities in government offices or government officials demanding bribe in cash or in kind, directly or through agents.

They can contact the ADSP over 94981 05882, Inspectors of Police over 63823 81175 or 94981 06118. The identity of those who alert the DVAC officials would be kept confidential.