Madurai

Panchayat president not allowed to hoist national flag at school near Usilampatti

more-in

Ward member M. Manimaran objected to P. Chithra hoisting the Tricolour at M. Paraipatti, saying she was an “outsider” from Rajakkapatti

M. Paraipatti panchayat president P. Chithra was not allowed to hoist the national flag at a Panchayat Union Elementary School at M. Paraipatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday.

Three supporters of Ms. Chithra were injured in a scuffle following a quarrel with panchayat ward member M. Manimaran, who had objected to the panchayat president hoisting the Tricolour at the school, saying she was an “outsider” from Rajakkapatti.

The police said that Mr. Manimaran, who is the ward 4 member, was annoyed as he was not invited for the Republic Day celebrations in the school. After a quarrel among the two groups, Ms. Chithra left the scene without hoisting the flag. The School Headmaster then unfurled the flag.

Later, Mr. Manimaran’s supporters reportedly assaulted A. Periyakaruppan, 55, C. Petchiammal, 30, and A. Asai Prabhu, 25. All the three have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Usilampatti. The Elumalai police are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 2:17:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/panchayat-president-not-allowed-to-hoist-national-flag-at-school-near-usilampatti/article30657208.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY