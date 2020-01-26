Panchayat president not allowed to hoist national flag at school near Usilampatti

M. Paraipatti panchayat president P. Chithra was not allowed to hoist the national flag at a Panchayat Union Elementary School at M. Paraipatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday.

Three supporters of Ms. Chithra were injured in a scuffle following a quarrel with panchayat ward member M. Manimaran, who had objected to the panchayat president hoisting the Tricolour at the school, saying she was an “outsider” from Rajakkapatti.

The police said that Mr. Manimaran, who is the ward 4 member, was annoyed as he was not invited for the Republic Day celebrations in the school. After a quarrel among the two groups, Ms. Chithra left the scene without hoisting the flag. The School Headmaster then unfurled the flag.

Later, Mr. Manimaran’s supporters reportedly assaulted A. Periyakaruppan, 55, C. Petchiammal, 30, and A. Asai Prabhu, 25. All the three have been admitted to the Government Hospital in Usilampatti. The Elumalai police are investigating.