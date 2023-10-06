ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president in Virudhunagar district attacked with machete

October 06, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Sattur

Police said a drunk village resident attempted to attack the 44-year-old following a dispute; the victim has been hospitalised

The Hindu Bureau

The president of the O. Mettupatti panchayat, in Virudhunagar district, S. Madhavaraj (44), was attacked with a machete by a local village resident, V. Balamurugan, after the former scolded the latter, for causing a drunken brawl, on Wednesday night.

The police said that Madhavaraj had gone to the house of a village resident, Jaiganesh, to offer condolence on the death of his father. Balamurugan, who came there drunk, began abusing people. Madhavaraj scolded him and asked to leave.

Later, around midnight, Balamurugan stealthily attempted to attack Madhavaraj on his head with a machete. Madhavaraj, trying to defend himself, blocked Balamurugan’s attempts with his right hand, and suffered bleeding cut injuries on his hand.

When local residents attempted to nab him, Balamurugan brandished the machete and threatened them with dire consequences. Subsequently, he absconded.

The panchayat president was admitted to the government hospital. Sattur Taluk are on the lookout for Balamurugan.

