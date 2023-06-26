ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president in Virudhunagar district arrested for corruption

June 26, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The panchayat president of Keelarajakularaman had demanded a bribe of ₹6,000 for the approval of a building plan; he was caught red-handed by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption

The Hindu Bureau

P. Kalimuthu, president of the Keelarajakularaman panchayat, Virudhunagar district, was reportedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 for the approval of a building plan, on Monday.

According to sources at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), an individual, Pon. Baba Pandian, 58, had approached the panchayat president seeking the approval of a building plan. Kalimuthu had demanded ₹6,000 as bribe tp do this.

However, Pandian who did not not want give the bribe money, lodged a complaint with the DVAC’s Virudhunagar unit.

Based on the complaint, DVAC Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran, laid a trap and arrested Kalimuthu, at his office in Keelarajakularaman.

