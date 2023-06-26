HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayat president in Virudhunagar district arrested for corruption

The panchayat president of Keelarajakularaman had demanded a bribe of ₹6,000 for the approval of a building plan; he was caught red-handed by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption

June 26, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

P. Kalimuthu, president of the Keelarajakularaman panchayat, Virudhunagar district, was reportedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 for the approval of a building plan, on Monday.

According to sources at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), an individual, Pon. Baba Pandian, 58, had approached the panchayat president seeking the approval of a building plan. Kalimuthu had demanded ₹6,000 as bribe tp do this.

However, Pandian who did not not want give the bribe money, lodged a complaint with the DVAC’s Virudhunagar unit.

Based on the complaint, DVAC Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran, laid a trap and arrested Kalimuthu, at his office in Keelarajakularaman.

Related Topics

Madurai / corruption & bribery / arrest / public employees

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.