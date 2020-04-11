Panchayat president in Madurai fights myths on COVID-19

T. Kosemin, president of the Thimmanatham Panchayat in Usilampatti block in Madurai, is doing all he can to bust myths about COVID-19 among the village residents.

“There was a widely prevalent notion in our villages that if someone is infected by COVID-19, they would die,” says Mr. Kosemin. To dispel this idea, he and others like him have been attempting to ensure that the 5,000-odd village residents, have better access to information, food and other essential commodities in his Panchayat.

Mr. Kosemin has started a WhatsApp group with 256 members from Thimmanatham and Appanampatti villages to regularly raise awareness about the symptoms of COVID-19. Although there have not been any reported cases here, he says that he places emphasis on the need to report cases of fever and cough in their villages and has been asking people to own up to their travel history.

“In all parts of rural Madurai, people have not been reporting their travels abroad because they fear stigmatisation. In our villages, there are very few people who travel outside. Our main focus though, is on Thimmanatham and Appanampatti as this is where the maximum number of landless labourers from the Schedule Caste community reside,” he says.

Since the announcement of the lockdown, Scheduled Caste members living in colonies have not had access to even basic commodities like rice as ration shops have completely run out of supplies, Mr. Kosemin says. There are a total of 2,080 ration card holders who have procured the ₹1,000 given by the State Government but this is not enough to feed families, he says.

Most people here used to earn a living by working as loadmen or as staff members and cleaners at hotels in Usilampatti. After the lockdown, they could not get food or their daily wages, he says.

Since April 9, the Panchayat president has distributed 400 packages of vegetables, oil, rice and pulses to SC families in his village.

“We are in talks with Revenue Department officials to ensure that the supply to ration shops is regular but we cannot do much except directly step in and buy out of our own pocket during times of delay,” he says.

He adds that ever since COVID-19, residents there are diligently wearing towels around their mouths to ensure that the virus does not spread as they do not have masks. “Neighbours are not picking up small children playing on the streets to ensure that there is no transmission too. This is a big change,” he says.

Since it is a respiratory disease, there has also been focus on completely stopping the burning of plastic waste in Thimmanatham. “People are instead segregating waste in all these houses,” he says. With adequate help from district administration officials, they are regularly disinfecting the villages, he adds.

Mr. Kosemin says that a majority of the villagers in his Panchayat did not light lamps or bang vessels when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to because they wanted to show solidarity against the poor pay that the nurses in their villages were receiving. “Everyone understands that only better funds are necessary during these times as they are all directly impacted by the lack of proper pay,” he says.

A senior official from the Revenue Department says that the Civil Supplies Department has been sending adequate commodities in batches but some may have missed their turn. “They have not run out of stock,” he says.