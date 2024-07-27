ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president held on bribery charge near Virudhunagar

Published - July 27, 2024 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

President of Thulakkapatti panchayat, Nagarajan (55) was arrested on charges of demanding and accepting bribe of ₹5,000 from a local resident towards approving a building plan, here on Saturday.

According to sources, one Manimaran of Kathalampatti had sought building plan approval for a proposed house.

The president demanded ₹15,000 bribe for approving it. Later, after negotiations, he brought it down to ₹5,000.

After Manimaran lodged a complaint with the Virudhunagar unit of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the sleuths laid a trap and arrested him while accepting the money.

