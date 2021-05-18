Panchayat president dies of COVID-19

Virudhunagar

18 May 2021 19:58 IST

A 32-year-old panchayat president, Radha Devi, died of COVID-19 here on Tuesday.

She was president of Pavali Panchayat near Virudhunagar. Ms. Devi was admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on May 1 and died around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a painter who was working in Virudhunagar Government Medical College building under construction died after falling down on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said S. Prabhakaran, 28, from Kullur Sandhai slipped and fell while he was painting an outer wall of the fourth floor and died on the spot.