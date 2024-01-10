ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat president arrested while taking bribe

January 10, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TENKASI

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a village panchayat president while he was receiving a bribe of ₹40,000 for giving building plan approval.

DVAC sources said that a non-resident Indian Vandana, who had purchased a housing plot at Raja Nagar under Kuthukkalvalasai village panchayat, had applied for building plan approval with the rural local body through her relative Regins Babu, 43, of Kollam in Kerala as she intended to construct a house on her plot.

The village panchayat president, Sathyaraj, demanded ₹50,000 as bribe for giving the building plan approval, and after bargaining with Regins Babu, agreed for ₹40,000. Regins Babu filed a complaint with the DVAC police who trapped Sathyaraj on Wednesday when he received the money from the complainant.

 Further investigations are on.

CONNECT WITH US