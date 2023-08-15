HamberMenu
Panchayat councillor hacked to death by armed gang near Palayamkottai

August 15, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamani (30) a panchayat ward councillor in Keezhanatham panchayat in Tirunelveli district was allegedly hacked to death by an armed gang on Sunday night.

Police inquiries revealed that the councillor was sitting on a culvert and at around 6 p.m., a group of men started attacking him with weapons. He was seriously injured and taken to the government hospital, but, doctors declared him “brought dead”.

The probe was inconclusive since the relatives of the deceased councillor resorted to an agitation demanding the arrest of the killers. Senior officers pacified the family members promising prompt action.

Though the exact motive behind the heinous crime was not known, police suspect that the victim may have known the killers. Tirunelveli police have registered a murder case and are investigating.

