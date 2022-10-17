Panchayat conservancy workers stage protest demanding hike in salary

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 17, 2022 20:59 IST

Conservancy workers with black cloths tied on their mouths staging a demonstration in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Panchayat level conservancy workers, garbage collection workers and overhead tank operators attached to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest near the Collectorate demanding a raise in salary among other demands on Monday.

The protest was led by K. Thangavelpandian, its district president.

Their 16-point charter of demands included providing free house pattas to panchayat level conservancy workers and hike in salary for conservancy workers and OHT operators to ₹3,600 and 1,400 respectively.

They raised slogans seeking disbursal of salary by 5th of every month and incentive of ₹15,000 announced during COVID-19 pandemic.

The protestors sought the implementation of the basic pay recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission and to rectify the irregularities in their Provident Fund and Employees' State Insurance accounts.

Further, they sought ₹1,000 to be provided for cleaning tanks and immediate disbursal of gratuity and pension for retired OHT operators.

Providing medical insurance, identity cards, safety gears, uniforms and slippers were also their other demands.

They wanted regularisation of services of town panchayat conservancy workers and Domestic Breeding Checkers, as well as to provide jobs to the family members of the staffers who died in the harness on compassionate grounds.

District general secretary P. Krishnan, CITU district vice president M. Soundar, CITU general secretary M. Balasubramanian and others were present.

