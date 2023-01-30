ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat conservancy workers stage protest demanding better wages

January 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Panchayat conservancy workers staging a protest near Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) along with village panchayat conservancy workers staged a protest near the Collectorate here demanding regularisation of their jobs among other demands on Monday.

The protest, led by Pon. Krishnan, the district general secretary, also saw the participation of overhead tank operators, ‘Thuimai Kaavalargal,’ domestic breeding checker (DBC) workers and school conservancy workers.

They raised slogans seeking hike in salaries based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendation. They also demanded the pending gratuity for the period between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018, under the the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

Their 10-point charter of demands included ₹1,000 to be provided for cleaning tanks, to regularise ‘Thuimai Kavalargal’ and to hike their salary from ₹3,600 to ₹9,000 per month.

The protestors wanted the authorities to disburse salaries by the 5th of every month. They also sought the immediate disbursal of ₹15,000, the incentive, announced during COVID-19 pandemic.

Providing medical insurance, safety gears, identity cards, uniforms, slippers, free house site pattas as well as to rectify the irregularities in their Provident Fund and Employees’ State Insurance accounts were their other demands.

K. Rajendran, secretary, Madurai rural district committee, CPI(M) also spoke.

CITU district president C. Kannan, district secretary K. Aravindan and others were present.

