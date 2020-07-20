Panchayat chiefs protest issuance of group tenders

MADURAI

A total of 29 panchayat presidents from Chellampatti, Usilampatti and Sedapatti panchayat unions protested against the district administration for issuance of various group tenders for developmental projects here on Monday.

T. Tamilarasi, president of Kannanur in Chellampatti union, said that according to the Union government’s allocation for panchayats in the 14th and 15th financial commission, panchayat presidents must have the ability to pick the works essential for their respective village.

“However, the district administration is instead issuing group tenders for activities like laying roads in multiple villages to cut costs even if there isn’t a requirement. They do not consult us about what work we require and instead just seek our signature before approving the works,” she said.

She added that the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) would often commission road works, establishment of water supply pipelines and drainage lines without understanding their requirement. She said the administration may have resorted to the method when the rural local body polls were conducted. “There is no reason to continue the trend,” she said.

“We usually select work, ask for public opinion at the gram sabha meetings, select the work and propose the project to the Collector. Based on the merits of the project, the Collector signs an administrative sanction. Tender issuance must be done by the panchayat administrations. None of this is being followed,” she said.

The panchayat presidents also met Collector T. G. Vinay and submitted a petition to him. “The Collector said he will look into the matter,” she said.