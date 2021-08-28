‘Panchali Sabadham’ comes as short film

28 August 2021 22:17 IST

MADURAI

As part of Krishna Jayanthi celebrations, Chinmaya Yuva Kendra will be releasing a short film based on Bharatiyar’s ‘Panchali Sabadham’ through the YouTube Channel of Chinmaya Mission, Madurai, on Sunday.

The Mission volunteers said 22 members of the Yuva Kendra had acted as the Mahabharatha characters in the short film, apart from taking care of cinematography, editing and music. At 5 p.m. on Sunday, 108 children who are part of Chinmaya Balavihar would perform cultural events like singing, dancing and skits through online platform.

On Monday evening, a special puja for Lord Krishna would be held at Sri Dakshinamoorthy Sannidhi, Chinmaya Meenakshi, they added.

Advertising

Advertising