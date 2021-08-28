Madurai

‘Panchali Sabadham’ comes as short film

MADURAI

As part of Krishna Jayanthi celebrations, Chinmaya Yuva Kendra will be releasing a short film based on Bharatiyar’s ‘Panchali Sabadham’ through the YouTube Channel of Chinmaya Mission, Madurai, on Sunday.

The Mission volunteers said 22 members of the Yuva Kendra had acted as the Mahabharatha characters in the short film, apart from taking care of cinematography, editing and music. At 5 p.m. on Sunday, 108 children who are part of Chinmaya Balavihar would perform cultural events like singing, dancing and skits through online platform.

On Monday evening, a special puja for Lord Krishna would be held at Sri Dakshinamoorthy Sannidhi, Chinmaya Meenakshi, they added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 10:18:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/panchali-sabadham-comes-as-short-film-madurai/article36157557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY