‘Panankaattu Padai Katchi’ founder ‘Rocket’ Raja arrested

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 07, 2022 18:24 IST

A police special team arrested founder president of ‘Panankaattu Padai Katchi’ Arumuga Pandian alias Bala Vivekanandan alias ‘Rocket’ Raja at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday in connection with a murder case registered in Nanguneri police station recently.

 After M. Samidurai, 26, of Manjankulam near Nanguneri was murdered on July 29 due to prior enmity, ten persons were arrested in connection with this murder with caste overtone. Since ‘Rocket’ Raja of Aanaikudi near Thisaiyanvilai in the district had also been cited as an accused in this case, a special team was formed to arrest him.

 The police special team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nanguneri, Rajath R. Chaturvedi, nabbed ‘Rocket’ Raja in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

 After being brought to Nanguneri Police Station around 3.30 p.m., the investigators grilled ‘Rocket’ Raja and obtained statement from him in connection with the murder. Even as the questioning was going on, more than 10 advocates gathered near the police station and around 150 persons including advocates and supporters of ‘Rocket’ Raja gathered near the Nanguneri Court, where he was about to be produced for judicial custody.

 Police said good number of criminal cases including five murder cases was pending against ‘Rocket’ Raja.

