Pamphlets on mediation distributed to litigants

April 11, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MADURAI

A book stall on awareness of mediation was inaugurated on the Madurai District Court premises by Madurai Principal District Judge (full additional charge) A. Muthusaratha on Tuesday. Books and pamphlets on mediation in Tamil and English were on display at the book stall.

As part of the Mediation Awareness Week celebrations, the book stall was opened near the main entrance of the district court building. Pamphlets regarding mediation were distributed to the litigants who had come to the district court. Earlier, on Monday, a special live programme with two mediators was conducted at a nearby radio station. The mediators explained the mediation process to the public and also answered the queries raised by the public.

An awareness rally will be conducted later this week as part of the Mediation Awareness Week celebrations. The students from the Madurai Government Law College will be participating in the event in order to create awareness among the public on mediation, sources from the Madurai District and Conciliation Centre said.