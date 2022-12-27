ADVERTISEMENT

Pamban rail bridge to remain closed till Dec. 31

December 27, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Railway officials on Tuesday said the Pamban rail bridge here would remain closed till December 31.

A week ago, when Rameswaram-Chennai Express was crossing the rail bridge, a technical snag was spotted. Experts arrived and examined the problem. Initially, it was planned to resume the service in two days. However, the authorities after consulting the technocrats from IIT-Madras decided to shut the bridge till the month-end.

On Monday, the engineers operated empty rakes on the bridge and more such trials would be conducted in the next two to three days. Hence, all trains would leave from Mandapam railway station until further orders, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fishermen resume work

After a week-long break, fishermen from Mandapam and Pamban resumed their fishing activity on Tuesday. Fisheries officials said that about 200 boats took tokens and around 1,500 fishermen ventured into the sea.

Following depression, IMD officials in Chennai had warned of heavy rain accompanied by wind and appealed to the fishermen to stay away from the sea. The cyclone warning, which was issued in phases, was withdrawn after the depression moved away from the Bay of Bengal.

The fishermen from Rameswaram would venture into the sea on Wednesday, officials said.

OPS visits pilgrims’ families

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam visited the homes of the eight pilgrims, who were killed in a road accident two days ago near Kumuli ghat section, on Tuesday. After consoling the family members, he gave them financial assistance. He was accompanied by his supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US