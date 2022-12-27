Pamban rail bridge to remain closed till Dec. 31

December 27, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Railway officials on Tuesday said the Pamban rail bridge here would remain closed till December 31.

A week ago, when Rameswaram-Chennai Express was crossing the rail bridge, a technical snag was spotted. Experts arrived and examined the problem. Initially, it was planned to resume the service in two days. However, the authorities after consulting the technocrats from IIT-Madras decided to shut the bridge till the month-end.

On Monday, the engineers operated empty rakes on the bridge and more such trials would be conducted in the next two to three days. Hence, all trains would leave from Mandapam railway station until further orders, the officials said.

Fishermen resume work

After a week-long break, fishermen from Mandapam and Pamban resumed their fishing activity on Tuesday. Fisheries officials said that about 200 boats took tokens and around 1,500 fishermen ventured into the sea.

Following depression, IMD officials in Chennai had warned of heavy rain accompanied by wind and appealed to the fishermen to stay away from the sea. The cyclone warning, which was issued in phases, was withdrawn after the depression moved away from the Bay of Bengal.

The fishermen from Rameswaram would venture into the sea on Wednesday, officials said.

OPS visits pilgrims’ families

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam visited the homes of the eight pilgrims, who were killed in a road accident two days ago near Kumuli ghat section, on Tuesday. After consoling the family members, he gave them financial assistance. He was accompanied by his supporters.