Pamban rail bridge opens during lockdown

Around 10 fishing vessels carrying over 60 persons that been waiting for the Pamban rail bridge to open for about a week now, were finally allowed to pass, on Friday. The bridge was shut down due to the imposition of Section 144 in view of COVID-19.

A port official in Pamban said the bridge was opened after obtaining permission from Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao at 11.45 a.m.

Of the 10 boats, nine were from Nagapattinam. The 61 people on board the vessels were involved in deep sea fishing and had attempted to dock at Kochi port but were disallowed from doing so due to COVID-19 scare. The boats travelled through Thoothukudi and eventually landed at Pamban in Ramanathapuram district but could not cross due to the railway bridge being closed.

“The fishermen reached out to their Collector in Nagapattinam who eventually connected to the district administration here. Only after authentication were the fishermen allowed to proceed home,” the officer said.