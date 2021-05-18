Pamban fishermen to stay off sea

Following the rise in number of COVID-19 patients in coastal pockets of the district, the country boat fishermen association here have decided to stay off the sea at least for the next five to seven days.

After bringing the catch to the shores, the fishermen sold them in makeshift markets to surging crowds. Officials were unable to control them. Hence, they appealed to fishermen not to venture into the sea as the crowded market gave abundant scope for the virus to spread. So, country boat fishermen decided to stay off the sea for a week.

Sources said there were about 150 country boats in Pamban and over 1,000 fishermen dependent on them for their livelihood. While mechanised boats were off the sea due to the pandemic, country boat fishermen alone were fishing.

With over 200 positive cases reported in Rameswaram, Pamban, Thangachimadam and Dhanushkodi hamlets and 10 recent deaths, the fishermen decided to remain indoors for now.