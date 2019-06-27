Pamban fishermen abstain from fishing

Mechanised fishermen in Pamban struck work on Thursday, protesting against Fisheries department officials’ refusal to register steel boats and offer subsidised diesel for fishing.

Expressing solidarity with the steel boat owners, more than 500 fishermen abstained from venturing into the sea for fishing after anchoring their 100 odd mechanised boats in Pamban south sea.

While the officials contended that the department refused registration to 12 steel boats as the length of the boats was more than the permitted limit of 20 meters, the boat owners claimed that the officials denied registration even after they reduced the length of the boats to the permissible limit.

They had been facing the issue for several months and they resorted to one-day strike to register their protest, they said.

Deputy Director of Fisheries E Kathavarayan said the boats were at least two to four meters more than the permissible limit and violated the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation (amendment) Act.

The fishermen tried to dump these boats in the district after they were denied registration in Thoothukudi district, he said. They registered other steel boats which confirmed to the specifications, he said. Fishermen said they purchased the steel boats in lieu of their old wooden boats to reduce the maintenance cost only to face trouble.

When they used the permitted 240 horse power engines, the officials registered the boats even if they were longer by a couple of feet, especially when they allowed wooden boats, which were more than 20 meter long, they said. “We thought the officials are here to protect our livelihood but they treat us like slaves,” the fishermen rued.

Meanwhile, the department collected total fine amount of more than ₹10 lakh after imposing uniform fine amount of ₹1,000 each on 1,530 boats, which had ventured into the sea, few hours ahead of the end of fishing ban period on the evening of June 15, thus violating the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act. Almost all the erred boat owners have paid the fine, Mr Kathavarayan, who is the adjudicating authority, said.