‘Palmyrah to be planted in unused lands’

THOOTHUKUDI

Steps have been taken to plant thousands of palmyrah in the unused government lands in the district, Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

Inaugurating a training programme on value-addition in palmyrah products using modern techniques at Kaayalpattinam on Wednesday, he said the 46 palm jaggery cooperative societies in the district with 14,304 members were transacting business to the tune of ₹ 3.69 crore every year so that the training programme was being organised to improve this business further.

Besides imparting training on value-addition of palmyrah products through the hands-on training to be given by the Killikulam Agriculture College and Research Institute, 11 types of modern gadgets were being given to the trainees for starting their business ventures. The trainees would be given subsidised loans after the end of the training session.

“The palmyrah products being produced in the district is being sold through the cooperative societies, direct sale depots at Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi, Palayamkottai, Murugankurichi, Valliyoor, Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station, Khadi Kraft and the ration shops of cooperative societies. Since the palmyrah trees are playing a pivotal role in improving the living conditions of the farmers having lands in dry areas, steps are being taken to plant thousands of palmyrah trees in the unused government lands so that these trees can be given on lease to the palmyrah climbers in future,” he said.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruchendur, Bhukari, Deputy Director of Khadi and Village Industries Commission’s Madurai Region Arunachalam, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Palmyrah Jaggery and Fiber Cooperative Societies Kannan, and other senior officials participated.