Palmyrah climbers allege harassment by police

May 08, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Accusing the police of harassing palmyrah climbers, a group of workers from Pattamadai area submitted petitions during the weekly grievance redress meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The petitioners from Manimutharkulam near Pattamadai said 20 palmyrah climbers were tapping ‘pathaneer’ (neera) and harvesting ice apple and selling them in the area.

“Even though we are tapping only ‘pathaneer’ and selling it to the public, Pattamadai police, who are suspecting us of tapping toddy, compel us to bring down the mud pots we tie at the top of the trees for collecting ‘pathaneer’ twice a day to show them to them and tie them back again at the top of the trees. Moreover, cases are being foisted against the palmyrah climbers without any reason. Hence, the Collector should save us from the police harassment,” said Chairman Durai, who led the petitioners.

A group of ‘Naam Thamizhar Katchi’ functionaries submitted a petition against Tirunelveli Corporation’s decision to install ‘pen monument’ in the upcoming Trade Centre premises at Exhibition Ground.

“Even as the Corporation is struggling to carry out development works in the wards and does not have funds for even repairing damaged roads, there is no need for spending money for installing the pen monument. If the Corporation is still keen on going ahead with this plan, the NTK will organise a series of agitations against this move,” M. Mari Shankar, joint secretary of NTK’s Tirunelveli Assembly constituency.

Another petition submitted during the meeting accused Gangaikondan SIPCOT management of encroaching upon a pathway connecting a small colony with 10 families. The petitioner said the pathway should be handed over to Gangaikondan village panchayat for laying the road, the petitioner said.

Political party cadre also submitted two petitions seeking priority to Gangaikondan locals in recruitment of workers for the industrial units and proper and regular disbursement of wages to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers.

Seeking the shifting of high tension power cables passing through Periyar Memorial Samaththuvapuram at Valliyoor, a group of residents submitted a petition.