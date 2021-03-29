Madurai

Palm Sunday observed

Christians take out a rally to mark Palm Sunday in Madurai.   | Photo Credit: Moorthy. G

Palm Sunday, which falls on the Sunday before Easter, was observed with special prayers in churches across Madurai district. Processions of people holding palm leaves to commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus with his disciples into Jerusalem before the crucifixion on Good Friday and resurrection on Easter Sunday were taken out.

This year’s Lent period started on February 17 with Ash Wednesday. The last week of the Lenten season, the Holy Week, starts with Palm Sunday. Because of lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Lenten season was not observed last year.

Parish Priest Sebastian and Assistant Parish priest Arulanandam led the procession at St Joseph’s Church in Gnanaolivupuram.

