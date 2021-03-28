Madurai

Palm Sunday observed

Palm Sunday procession being taken out around a church in Thoothukudi.   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Palm Sunday, which falls on the Sunday before Easter, was observed with special prayers in churches across Thoothukudi district. Processions of people holding palm leaves - to commemorates the triumphal entry of Jesus with his disciples into Jerusalem before the crucifixion on Good Friday and resurrection on Easter Sunday - were taken out.

This year’s Lent period started on February 17 with Ash Wednesday. The last week of the Lenten season, the Holy Week, starts with Palm Sunday. Because of lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Lenten season was not observed last year.

Archbishop Stephen Antony led the procession and Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Church; Father Kumar Raja at Our Lady of the Snows; and Father Antony Bruno at Lourde’s Church in Lourdammalpuram.

