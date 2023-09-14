Palk Bay Stand-Up Paddle Challenge begins at Pirappanvalasai beach

September 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The two-day Palk Bay Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) Challenge 2023 commenced at Pirappanvalasai beach in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Over 80 Stand-Up paddlers from across the country are participating in the vent, which is being organised by Surfing Federation of India and is being supported by Tamil Nadu Surfing Association and other sports bodies.

Welcoming the participants, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran thanked them for their support in development of the sports. Such a large presence of nationally-acclaimed players would encourage others to participate in this sport, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the opening day, a two-km race was conducted in which Tamil Nadu players led by Sekar, Manikandan and Santhosan bagged the first three places. Monica, Vijayalakshmi and Sinchana D Gowda bagged prizes in the women’s category. There are also events for Under-16, technical category for men and sprint (open).

Race Director Nawaz Jabbar said that the water was flat, but at the same time, conditions were deceptive as there were gusts of wind blowing across. The wind was steady with slight change in directions, making the conditions challenging for sprint on the opening day.

The second day (Friday) will see few more events followed by prize distribution in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.