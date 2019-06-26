Paliyar tribes suffer sans community certificate

SIRUMALAI

V. Bhoominathan, 16, has completed 10th grade at the Government High School in Agasthyarpuram village atop Sirumalai hill. But he is unable to continue his education further as he has no community certificate.

“I knocked the doors of many schools in Dindigul, Vedasandur and even as far as Tiruchi and Pudukottai but I could not get a seat in any of the schools,” said the boy belonging to Paliyar tribe.

There are about 20 such Paliyar children atop Sirumalai at different levels of schooling who are finding it difficult to either join or continue school as they do not have community certificates.

Around 70 Paliyar families reside in four hamlets Velampannai, Thazhakkadai, Ponnuruki and Thozhuvakadu, inside the Sirumalai forest. A lot of them have no identity documents, including Aadhaar, Voter ID etc. Though a few of them have ration cards, the youngsters are in need of community certificates to get into jobs and education.

“We have given applications and petitions to authorities in the revenue and forest departments several times,” said M. Muthamma, whose daughter has completed school but is not getting admission to colleges for want of documents.

“The Paliyar people here continue to live in huts made of tarpaulin sheets inside the jungle. As they do not know any other work, they go for collecting honey and tuber. Some of them have a little land holdings where they do minimal agriculture. The lack of documents and other livelihood options has kept them aloof from the society,” said a policeman said.

“A few years ago, 18 Paliyar people were given 20 cents of Patta land under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act. Some of them have also been given land to cultivate,” said a forester posted in Sirumalai range.

“The government should help them with assistance to build houses and also give patta for the remaining families. The process of giving them a community certificate should be expedited,” said Murugan of an NGO working for the tribes in Sirumalai.

Sirumalai VAO Sivaprathap said that applications had been forwarded to higher officials and steps would be taken soon.

“There are certain discrepancies as some of these tribes had relocated to a Samathuvapuram in Kutladampatti, Madurai district and their existing records have addresses of that place. A few of them have also married into other castes and hence, giving an ST certificate is under scrutiny. However, we are working to find a solution at the earliest,” added the official.