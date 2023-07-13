ADVERTISEMENT

Renovated govt. working women’s hostel inaugurated

July 13, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the renovated government working women’s hostel in Palayamkottai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the renovated working women’s hostel at Veeramanickapuram in Palayamkottai and a technology development centre at the Government Industrial Training Institute at Radhapuram through videoconferencing on Thursday.

The 60-bedded working women’s hostel has biometric attendance, four and two-cot bedrooms, purified drinking water, free WiFi facility and a recreation room. Availability of beds will be announced through www.tnwwhcl.in.

“Booking of beds in the hostel can be made for a year, month, a few weeks and even days,” said District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The technology development centre at the Government ITI in Radhapuram has been established at a cost of ₹34.65 crore.

Four new courses – Advanced CNC Machining Technician, Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier – Mechanical, Manufacturing Process Control and Automation and Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician – have been started to admit 104 more students to the ITI annually.

Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam and District Panchayat Chairman V.S.R. Jegadish were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US