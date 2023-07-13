Renovated govt. working women’s hostel inaugurated

July 13, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the renovated working women’s hostel at Veeramanickapuram in Palayamkottai and a technology development centre at the Government Industrial Training Institute at Radhapuram through videoconferencing on Thursday.

The 60-bedded working women’s hostel has biometric attendance, four and two-cot bedrooms, purified drinking water, free WiFi facility and a recreation room. Availability of beds will be announced through www.tnwwhcl.in.

“Booking of beds in the hostel can be made for a year, month, a few weeks and even days,” said District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The technology development centre at the Government ITI in Radhapuram has been established at a cost of ₹34.65 crore.

Four new courses – Advanced CNC Machining Technician, Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier – Mechanical, Manufacturing Process Control and Automation and Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician – have been started to admit 104 more students to the ITI annually.

Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam and District Panchayat Chairman V.S.R. Jegadish were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.