Renovated govt. working women’s hostel inaugurated

July 13, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the renovated working women’s hostel at Veeramanickapuram in Palayamkottai and a technology development centre at the Government Industrial Training Institute at Radhapuram through videoconferencing on Thursday.

The 60-bedded working women’s hostel has biometric attendance, four and two-cot bedrooms, purified drinking water, free WiFi facility and a recreation room. Availability of beds will be announced through www.tnwwhcl.in.

“Booking of beds in the hostel can be made for a year, month, a few weeks and even days,” said District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan.

The technology development centre at the Government ITI in Radhapuram has been established at a cost of ₹34.65 crore.

Four new courses – Advanced CNC Machining Technician, Basic Designer and Virtual Verifier – Mechanical, Manufacturing Process Control and Automation and Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician – have been started to admit 104 more students to the ITI annually.

Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohammed Shabbir Alam and District Panchayat Chairman V.S.R. Jegadish were present.