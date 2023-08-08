Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi highway to be relaid at long last

August 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Repair work on the badly-damaged Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi National Highway is to start soon.

The four-lane highway is full of cracks and potholes causing accidents almost every day, especially after dusk. This road is used by thousands of vehicles, including heavy vehicles carrying imported logs and 40-foot-long containers from VOC Port, Thoothukudi, to Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts and neighbouring Kerala. Ironically, such a busy road has not been re-laid ever since the four-lane highway was opened for traffic 15 years ago.

To understand the pathetic and perilous condition of this highway, one should compare it to the finely-laid Kanniyakumari – Tirunelveli stretch. “This road is worse than most of the rural roads. Still National Highways Authority of India collects toll,” says M. Rajan, a cab driver from Tirunelveli.

The Vagaikulam toll plaza, which has just three lanes on either side – two for Fastag and one for cash payment- is always crowded, defeating the very purpose of introducing Fastag system. Most of the time the scanners cannot read the vehicle registration numbers. So the employees come out of the booths with a hand-held scanner to scan the numbers. This results in piling up of vehicles with the impatient drivers honking from behind.

“After complaints flooded the NHAI, the erratically functioning scanners have been replaced with new ones which have improved the service to some extent,” says S. Murugan, a TNSTC driver.

A dangerously damaged bridge across the Tamirabharani at Vallanadu is yet to be repaired properly though more than ₹15 crore had been spent on repairs. Following repeated complaints and litigation in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the NHAI allocated ₹21 crore for repairs - for a bridge built for ₹25 crore just 10 years ago.

“Repairs on the Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai side of th ebridge is going on for more than a year. The other side is being used by vehicles from both sides. Since it has not been repaired properly, it gives a bumpy ride,” says Venkatasubramanian of Vallanaadu.

The concrete median on the entire highway is in a damaged state at several places. So, bikers sneak in through these gaps to reach the other side instead of taking circuitous ‘U’ turns. “Since the median has been smashed to create ‘bike way’ at 48 spots, there are frequent accidents, particularly during night, involving bikers and heavy vehicles,” says truck driver S. Maragatha Rajan of Thoothukudi.

Even though the NHAI pays attractively for maintaining the greenery on the median, raised to obstruct headlight glare from oncoming vehicles, the oleander plants have withered in many places.

NHAI Project Director Atmaram Raut told The Hindu that the the contractor had been issued the ‘Letter of Acceptance’ and the work would be awarded within the next 10 days.