Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi highway riddled with potholes and cracks

February 15, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The 48-km Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi four-lane highway gives nightmarish experience to drivers as thew road is full of cracks and potholes, leading to frequent accidents.

The NHAI, which perfectly re-laid the 700-km Kanniyakumari – Chennai highway, , has totally neglected this important highway leading to VOC Port. “This road is worse than most of the rural roads,” says M. Rajan, a cab driver from Tirunelveli. Even though the NHAI collects toll at Vagaikulam toll plaza, no step has been taken to re-lay this road ever since it was opened 15 years ago, he says.

The Vagaikulam toll plaza, with just three lanes on both sides – two for Fastag and one for cash - is always crowded, defeating the very purpose of having Fastag system. With the scanners not able to read vehicle registration numbers at all times, the personnel there use a hand-held device to scan the number. So, vehicles pile up.

The damaged bridge across Tamirabharani river at Vallanadu is yet to be repaired properly even though more than ₹15 crore had been spent for repairs. Following repeated complaints and litigation in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the NHAI has allocated ₹21 crore to repair the bridge which was built on an outlay of ₹25 crore just 10 years ago.

Even after three years, construction of an overbridge at Pudukottai is dragging on. The service roads on both sides of the bridge is severely damaged.

As the concrete median on the highway remains damaged at many places, bikers use the gap to go to the other side instead of taking ‘U’ turn at permitted points. “Since the median has been smashed to create ‘bike way’ at 48 spots, frequent accidents occur, particularly at night, involving bikers and heavy vehicles,” says M. Sugan Christopher of Mela Puthaneri. He has submitted a petition to Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj in this connection.

Even though the NHAI pays a decent sum for maintaining plants raised on the median to avoid headlight glare from oncoming vehicles, the oleander plants cannot be seen in most part of this stretch.

NHAI Project Director Atmaram Raut said all these problems would become a thing of the past soon as ₹45 crore had been allocated to give a facelift to this road. “We are on the verge of finalising tender for this work. Once the contractor is identified, the work will start by May,” Mr. Raut said, adding the damaged signboards would also be replaced.

