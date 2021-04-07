Palayamkottai brings down Tirunelveli district’s poll percentage

This affluent and highly literate Assembly segment registered a poll percentage of just 57.76

Once again, the highly literate Palayamkottai Assembly constituency, housing large number of middle, upper middle and upper class families with members drawing bulky salary from the government and private sector undertakings, failed to cast their votes and brought down the district’s poll percentage.

The Tirunelveli district recorded an overall poll percentage of 66.54 in the Assembly polls held on Tuesday. While the affluent Palayamkottai Assembly segment registered a poll percentage of just 57.76, the rural segment of Ambasamudram recorded a decent percentage of 72.05, the highest among all five Assembly constituencies of Tirunelveli district.

Other Assembly constituencies – Tirunelveli (66.90%), Nanguneri (68.60%) and Radhapuram (67.94%) – recorded a relatively decent poll percentage though not an impressive one.

Despite the ‘cent per cent polling awareness programmes’ organised by the district administration in a sustained manner and the residents of the Palayamkottai Assembly constituency have once again earned the dubious distinction of being the segment with pitiable voter turnout.

In the previous elections also – let it be 2011 Assembly election or 2016 Assembly polls - Palayamkottai Assembly constituency effectively played spoilsport in bringing down Tirunelveli district’s poll percentage.

After registering a not-so-impressive poll percentage of 68.71% in 2011 Assembly polls, Palayamkottai’s figure fell sharply to just 59.90% in the 2014 Parliamentary elections. And, the poll percentage stood at 60% in the 2016 Assembly polls. The poll percentage, the constituency has recorded in the April 6 Assembly poll is the lowest in a decade as it has registered only 57.76%.

“Even though the Tirunelveli Corporation has provided them with better basic amenities while compared with people living in Tirunelveli area, the residents of Palayamkottai Assembly constituency still keep away from this democratic process. Poll percentage in affluent areas like Maharaja Nagar, Perumalpuram, NGO Colony, Rahmath Nagar etc. is much lesser than the voter turnout in areas like Manakaavlanpillai Nagar, Samadhanapuram, Shanthi Nagar, Market areas etc. So, it is evident that it is the literate and affluent group that exerts pressure on the government always for their comfort and better amenities but who fail to cast their votes,” says Mahesh, a builder from Palayamkottai.

In Tenkasi, all the five constituencies with rural background have registered relatively good voter turn-out to take the district poll percentage to a decent 72.58. Interestingly, all the five segments have recorded 70-plus percentage voter turn-out though these constituencies house a major chunk of farmhands and beedi rollers. Alangulam, having farm labourers and beedi rollers as its electorate, has recorded a poll percentage of 77.40, which is 7.28% lesser than the previous Assembly polls held in 2016 wherein this segment recorded an enviable poll percentage of 84.68.